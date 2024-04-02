JK Cement Gifts 65 Best Performing Dealers With Mahindra XUV 700 And Scorpio

Cement manufacturer JK Cement handed out lavish gifts to their best-performing dealers

In the competitive world of work, companies are constantly seeking ways to recognize and reward their top performers. While bonuses and trips are common incentives, some organisations are taking things a step further by gifting cars to their most exceptional employees.

Recently, cement manufacturer JK Cement handed out lavish gifts to their best-performing dealers. JK Cement rewarded its top 65 best-performing dealers nationwide by presenting them with Mahindra XUV and Scorpio.

The company awarded cars as a token of gratitude for their outstanding performance and contribution to the company's growth.

JK Cement's generous act embodies its core principle of building strong and rewarding partnerships with its dealer network.



In 2018, Savji Dholakia, a billionaire diamond merchant based in Gujarat's Surat distributed 600 cars to the staff of his company. Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed out keys to the brand-new cars to four of the employees, including a physically challenged woman, at a grand event organised by the billionaire.

The diamantaire posted a photo with PM Modi on Facebook, saying "Around 1700 diamond artists and engineers have been given the cars 'as part of our loyalty bonus programme for our employees'."

In 2016, Mr Dholakia gifted 400 flats and 1,260 cars as Diwali bonuses to his employees; in 2015, 491 cars and 200 flats were reportedly handed out as gifts. He skipped that tradition last year.

The diamond merchant, who is from Amreli in the state's Saurashtra region, started his business with a small loan from his uncle, say reports.

Meanwhile, the Alliance Group, in Surat gifted its employees electric scooters in 2021.