Engineers Becoming 'Babus' Doing Injustice To Themselves: Minister

Union minister Jitendra Singh today spoke on the "unspoken truth" over the alarming trend of engineers joining the civil services, saying they are doing an injustice to their institutions and themselves.



Speaking at a convocation of a varsity in Noida, the minister of state for Prime Minister's Office said, "Most of the engineering toppers from premier institutes of India are joining civil services. The unspoken truth is that they don't have their hearts into the profession...but aiming for speedy financial security and settling down fast."



Terming it an "alarming" trend, Mr Singh stated that all these toppers do great injustice to themselves, their institutions and the resources spent on them by their institutions.



Speaking in front of Japanese physicist Takaaki Kajita, who was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in 2015, Mr Singh opined that all such candidates could have become Nobel laureates by retaining their distinct identity and not giving in to instant gratifications.



The present generation of youngsters, Mr Singh lamented, concentrate on just two words -- jobs and placements.



"Unfortunately, the number of degrees earned by an individual are linked with his eligibility to get a job, resulting in chaos and a large number of unemployed youth in the country," he said.



The 61-year-old minister urged the students not to get carried away by degrees and set aside misplaced priorities since they all are part of an evolving society.



