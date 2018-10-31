Man Kills Two Salespersons In Varanasi's JHV Mall After Being Denied Discount

The incident created panic in the JHV Mall during peak shopping hours.

After reportedly being denied discount, a man shot dead two persons at a mall in Varanasi on Wednesday evening. Two persons were also injured in the incident which happened at the JHV Mall.

The incident happened inside a clothing store where an argument broke out between a salesperson and those accused over the rate of discount.

As the argument escalated, one of the two men opened fire killing the two men and injuring two others. Police said that those killed has been identified as Sunil and Gopi.

The injured, Golu and Vishal, were admitted at a hospital, where their condition is said to be critical.

The incident created panic in the mall during peak shopping hours. The shop was soon sealed and the mall, located in the upscale Cantonment Road area, was evacuated.

Police said that they are questioning those present at the spot during the incident and examining CCTV footage. However, no arrests have been made so far.'

(With PTI inputs)