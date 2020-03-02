Jharkhand's Hemant Soren Withdraws FIR Against Predecessor Raghubar Das

Hemant Soren added that the government would not do anything out of vendetta or revenge

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday withdrew the FIR he had lodged against his predecessor Raghubar Das for allegedly making some "objectionable" remarks against him during election campaigning last year.

In his withdrawal letter, Mr Soren asked police not to take forward the complaint as "after a thorough review I have decided to withdraw the FIR".

In a statement, Hemant Soren said, "Hurt by the remarks during the election meetings, I had filed the FIR. But now that election is over, I don't want to take forward the matter and there is no reason for difference of opinion.

"We have to develop the state and move forward with a constructive thought. Now the time has come to take the state forward on the right path," he said.

Mr Soren added that the government would not do anything out of vendetta or revenge.

After the fiercely fought election in November-December last year, the JMM-Congress-RJD government came to power in Jharkhand under Hemant Soren.

Raghubar Das himself lost to his former ministerial colleague Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur East constituency.