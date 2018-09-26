Jharkhand Woman Dies As Son Couldn't Get Ayushman Card Made In Time

Action would be taken in case of negligence, a hospital official said (Representational)

An elderly woman suffering from diarrhoea died in Jamshedpur on Monday as doctors asked her son to bring the recently launched Ayushman card, a part of Centre's flagship healthcare plan.

Local media reports said on Tuesday, Bhaktu Rabidas, son of 80-year-old Reeta Devi, had brought her mother for treatment at MGM Hospital Jamshedpur on Monday. The report quoting Rabidas on Tuesday said he was asked by the doctors to first bring the Ayushman card.

He took around six hours to get the card made. When he reached back to be with his mother, he found she was already dead, the report said.

Mr Rabidas reportedly tore off the card and took the body back to his village, the report added.

The Ayushman Bharat-Jan Arogya scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday from Ranchi.

"The patient should be treated first. If the woman has died due to anyone's negligence, then action would be taken," MGM Deputy Superintendent Dr Nakul Chaudhary was quoted as saying in the local media.