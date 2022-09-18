Jharkhand Maoist Leader Carrying Rs 15 Lakh Bounty Arrested In Maharashtra

Further enquiry is underway. (Representational)

Mumbai:

A Jharkhand Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Palghar district on Sunday, an ATS official said.

Karu Hulas Yadav, 45, was a regional committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist) in Jharkhand.

In an early morning operation, the ATS arrested him after a raid at a chawl (tenement) in Nalasopara area of Palghar district adjoining Mumbai, the official said.

Yadav, a resident of Hazaribagh in Jharkhand, had come to Maharashtra for medical treatment, he said.

The Jharkhand Police have been informed about the operation and further enquiry is on, he added.

