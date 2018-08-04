Jharkhand Cop Suspended For Delay In Filing Case Into Dalit Man's Killing

Jharkhand police have arrested the two accused earlier today. (Representational)

The officer-in-charge of Ramgarh Town police station was today suspended for delay in registering an FIR in connection with the killing of a 22-year-old dalit man last month, police said.

Mukesh Ram was beaten up by three persons on July 23 and he died on July 30. The accused allegedly also forced his family members to bury the body, instead of following the Hindu ritual.

Though the victim's sister had gone to the police station immediately after his death, an FIR was registered only on August 2 after local people demonstrated before the police station.

Superintendent of Police, A Vijayalakshmi, said Ramgarh police station officer-in-charge Rajesh Kumar was suspended on the directive of North Chhotanagpur Division DIG for delay in registering an FIR in connection with the killing of Mukesh Ram.

A resident of Sirka in Ramgarh Town police station area, Mukesh Ram received primary treatment after being beaten up and he succumbed to his injuries a week later.

His sister Champa Kumari approached the police station soon after his death but no FIR was registered then, the SP said adding that it was done only on August 2.

Police yesterday exhumed his body following directives of Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwari B, and sent it for postmortem examination.

The family members performed his last rites with Hindu rituals after the body was handed over to them in the evening yesterday, police said.

Two of the accused, Samir Ansari and his brother Ashique Ansari, were arrested early today, police added.