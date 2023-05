Jharkhand Congress MLA's Residence Raided In Money Laundering Case

ED is investigating the case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at the premises of Congress MLA Pradeep Yadav and his associates in connection with a money laundering case across Jharkhand.

According to sources, the ED conducted raids at 12 locations across Jharkhand, including four in Ranchi and eight in Deoghar and surrounding areas.

"The case is related to Income Tax actions on Pradeep Yadav and others. Income Tax department conducted raids a few months ago," informed sources.

Further details are awaited.

