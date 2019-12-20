Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Live Updates: Exit Polls Give Edge To Congress-JMM Alliance

Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 5: Polling under way in 16 constituencies of the 81-seat Assembly

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance is likely to win maximum number of seats in the Jharkhand assembly election, NDTV's Poll of Exit Polls, an aggregate of exit polls, predicted on Friday. The alliance is likely to win 40 seats, the poll said, adding the BJP may win 29 seats. Other parties will win 12 seats, it predicted. Polling ended in 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday during the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand elections, officials said. An estimated 70.83 per cent of the total 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm when the polling ended, Election Commission officials said.

Voting began at 7 am and ended at 3 pm in Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara districts, while it continued till 5 pm in the rest of the constituencies. An electorate of 40,05,287 citizens, including 19,55,336 female and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to choose from 237 candidates who are contesting today. This includes 29 women nominees, across the 16 seats, the Election Commission said. From the heavyweights contesting the polls today are Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren, who has stoked a huge controversy after he alleged that people wearing "saffron robes" were robbing honour of women. The BJP has hit back with a complaint to the Election Commission. The result for all five phases will be declared on December 23.

Here are the Live Updates of the Poll of Exit Polls of Jharkhand Elections 2019:

Dec 20, 2019 20:22 (IST) Poll of Exit Polls predict win for Congress-JMM alliance in Jharkhand

The poll of exit polls predicted a win for the Congress and JMM alliance in Jharkhand with 40 seats. BJP comes second with 29 seats and other parties, the poll predicts, will get 12 seats.



Dec 20, 2019 19:07 (IST) Jharkhand last phase polling peaceful, 70.83% turnout

Dec 20, 2019 17:31 (IST) Voting ends in five seats, 62.65 per cent turnout till 3pm

Dec 20, 2019 14:41 (IST) Jharkhand Election Phase 5: Voter Turnout At 47% Till 1 pm



The seats where polling is underway are Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama.



Dec 20, 2019 12:40 (IST) Phase 5 Jharkhand Elections: 28.24% polling recorded till 11 am: news agency PTI



Long queues were seen before polling stations in the 16 constituencies with voters braving minimum temperatures hovering between 6.6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.



Altogether 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 women and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said.



Dec 20, 2019 11:16 (IST) Jharkhand Elections: Estimated 12.01% of over 40 lakh voted till 9 am



The voting process, which began at 7 am, is underway in 16 assembly constituencies spread across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.



Women and men were seen waiting in queues outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise, braving the December cold.



Polling will end at 3 pm in five constituencies of Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST) and Sikaripara (ST).



Adequate security forces have been deployed, he said.



Dec 20, 2019 11:07 (IST) Jharkhand Election Phase 5: Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round



The Babulal Marandi-headed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has also fielded candidates in this round.



Candidates of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Lok Jan Shakti Party, AJSU Party and the Left are also contesting.



Of the 81 assembly seats, elections had concluded in 65 constituencies in the previous four phases between November 30 and December 16.



Votes will be counted on December 23.



Dec 20, 2019 11:02 (IST) Jharkhand Elections: JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies



The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has fielded candidates from all 16 constituencies.



While the JMM has fielded nominees in 11 constituencies, the Congress and the RJD are contesting from four and one segments, respectively, reported news agency PTI.



Dec 20, 2019 11:00 (IST) Jharkhand Election: JDU state president contesting from Jharkhand's Sikaripara



The state president of the Janata Dal (United) and former MP, Salkhan Murmu, is contesting from Jharkhand's Sikaripara, reported news agency PTI.



Dec 20, 2019 11:00 (IST) Jharkhand Election Phase 5: The BJP is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase



The BJP, which is contesting on all 16 seats in this final phase, has fielded sitting MLAs Ashok Kumar Bhagat, Anant Ojha and Amit Mandal from Mahagama, Rajmahal and Godda assembly constituencies, respectively. Former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur.



Dec 20, 2019 10:59 (IST) Jharkhand Elections 2019: Hemant Soren is also contesting from Jharkhand's Barhait



Like the previous assembly polls when he contested from two seats, Hemant Soren is contesting from Jharkhand's Barhait as well.



Mr Soren's sister-in-law Sita Soren is seeking re-election from Jharkhand's Jama.



Dec 20, 2019 10:08 (IST) Jharkhand Elections Phase 5: Jharkhand Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi contesting against JMM's Hemant Soren from Jharkhand's Dumka



State Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is contesting against JMM's working president and former chief minister Hemant Soren from Dumka.



Louis Marandi had defeated Mr Soren in the 2014 assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.



Dec 20, 2019 10:07 (IST) Jharkhand Election: Jharkhand minister Randhir Singh seeks re-election from Jharkhand's Sarath



BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Jharkhand's Sarath, reported news agency PTI.



Dec 20, 2019 08:03 (IST) Jharkhand Elections: "I request all voters to vote in record numbers and join this festival of democracy," tweets PM Modi



As polling for the fifth and final phase of Assembly elections began in Jharkhand on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to be a part of the festival of democracy by coming out to vote in maximum numbers and make a record, reported ANI.



"The fifth and the last phase of voting in the Jharkhand assembly elections is today. I request all voters to vote in record numbers and join this festival of democracy," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.



Voting for the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand assembly elections began at 7 am on Friday, amid the presence of heavy security at the polling booths.



Dec 20, 2019 08:01 (IST) Jharkhand Elections Fifth Phase: Some Statistics

















Dec 20, 2019 07:57 (IST) Jharkhand Elections: Around 40 lakh to vote today



Dec 20, 2019 07:56 (IST) Jharkhand Election Fifth Phase Details Here



All constituencies are spread over six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.



