Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 5 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins For Final Phase, 237 Contesting

Jharkhand Assembly Election Phase 5: Polling under way in 16 constituencies of the 81-seat Assembly

Voting has begun for the fifth and final phase of the Jharkhand Assembly election. Polling is being done for the last 16 constituencies in the 81-seat Assembly. More than 40 lakh people will vote through the day today. Voting began at 7 am and will end at 3 pm in Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara districts, while it will continue till 5 pm in the rest of the constituencies. An electorate of 40,05,287 citizens, including 19,55,336 female and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to choose from 237 candidates who are contesting today. This includes 29 women nominees, across the 16 seats, the Election Commission said. From the heavyweights contesting the polls today are Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Hemant Soren, who has stoked a huge controversy after he alleged that people wearing "saffron robes" were robbing honour of women. The BJP has hit back with a complaint to the Election Commission. The result for all five phases will be declared on December 23.

Here are the live updates from the last phase of voting in the Jharkhand Assembly election 2019: