Mom Cop At Work With 6-Month-Old. Provide Day-Care, Says Twitterati

Constable Archana Jayant Yadav, watching over baby and working at a police station in Madhya Pradesh

For Archana Jayant Yadav, a woman police constable in Jhansi, it was just another day at work but people on social media showered praises and told her boss to give better facilities to women cops, when she was seen in a photo on Twitter on Sunday, watching over her baby and working at the same time.

"Meet 'MotherCop' Archana posted at Kotwali, Jhansi for whom the duties of motherhood and the department go side by side! She deserves a salute!" tweeted Rahul Srivastav, a senior police officer in Uttar Pradesh.

Ms Yadav's six-month-old baby Anika was fast asleep on her desk, while she carried on with her work at the police station. Reports in the local media say, her senior, after seeing her with the baby, has announced a reward of Rs 1000 for her dedication.

Many on Twitter said the police must give better facilities to working mothers, especially with young children. Some said "it's time not to salute the brave mother but have a crèche...it will help many in the department irrespective of gender", while others said police reforms are the need of the hour.

A mother of two children, 10-year-old Kanak and baby Anika, Ms Yadav, chose to join the police force in 2016 after completing her master's degree. Her husband works with a leading car manufacturer near Gurgaon in Haryana.