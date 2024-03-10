Delhi Man Trapped In 40-Foot Borewell, Excavator Called In

Four engines of the Delhi Fire Services are at the spot.

Efforts are on to rescue a man who has fallen into a 40-foot-deep borewell at a Delhi Jal Board treatment plant in Keshopur Mandi area late last night.

Four engines of the Delhi Fire Services are at the spot while the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) leads the rescue operation.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has also reached the treatment plant to oversee the rescue efforts.

NDRF has failed to get any breakthrough using torches, lights, and cameras, and is now digging another borewell parallel to the one in which the child has fallen. The authorities have brought in an excavator for this purpose.

Authorities were alerted at 1 am that a child had fallen into the borewell in Keshopur, but it later emerged that it is a man trapped inside. His identity is yet to be ascertained.

Kamaljit Sehrawat, BJP candidate from West Delhi for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, has accused the Delhi Jal Board of negligence.

"If there was barricading, the child would not have fallen down. Atishi will come out and give false consolation. Norms should be strictly followed," said Ms Sehrawat.