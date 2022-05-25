Jawaharlal Nehru Statue Vandalised In Madhya Pradesh, Six Arrested After Video Goes Viral

The police have arrested six persons for trying to damage a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister

A video circulating on social media showed a dozen people trying to damage the statue with sticks

Bhopal:

A Jawaharlal Nehru statue was vandalised in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. A video circulating on social media showed a dozen people trying to damage the statue with sticks and rocks. One of them even tries to break the statue using a hammer.

The incident took place at Dhavari square, just about 50 meters away from the district collectorate, yesterday evening.

The culprits are seen carrying saffron flags and shouting slogans against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in the video.

The police have arrested six persons for trying to damage a statue of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first prime minister. "A case has been registered against unidentified persons. They have been booked for damaging Nehru's statue and creating social disturbances in society. Strict action will be taken against them," police said.

Strongly condemning the incident, state Congress chief Kamal Nath demanded that the government probe the matter and take strict action against the culprits.

