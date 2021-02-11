Janshatabdi Express To Run Between Maharashtra's Jalna, Mumbai From February 14

The train will have 22 coaches (Representational)

Janshatabdi Express special train will run from Jalna in Maharashtra's Marathwada region to the state capital Mumbai from February 14, a railway official said on Thursday.

The train will cover a distance of 434.41 km. It will depart from Jalna at 8.30 am and reach the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Ternimus (CSMT) at 4.20 pm, the South-Central Railway official said.

From CSMT, the train will depart at 12.10 pm and reach Jalna at 7.45 pm, he said.

The train will have 22 coaches and will have stops at Aurangabad, Manmad, Nashik, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Thane and Dadar stations, the official said.

