Simple Ideas To Decorate Temple, Jhanki Or Jhula At Home This Janmashtami

Janmashtami marks the birth of Lord Krishna

Janmashtami, which falls on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha during the Bhadrapad month, marks the birth of Lord Krishna. The festival is also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Krishnashtami, Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti and Sree Jayanthi. Devotees prepare bhog and decorate their houses with flowers and peacock feathers.

Here are some simple ideas that you can consider to decorate the temple, jhanki and jhula.

Vibrant Sarees or Dupattas:

Courtesy of weddings in Bollywood movies, the drapey element has become a core part of decorations. Consider using bright-hued sarees and dupattas as drapes on walls, doors, pillars and windows. This will not only add colours to your house but will also make it look lively.

Fresh or Artificial Flowers:

Nothing beats the aesthetically pleasing decoration with flowers. Fresh blossoms give the environment a special burst of colour and a wonderful aroma. In addition, by choosing your favourite ones, you can create a perfect colour combination.

Lighting Diyas and Candles:

Trends may come and go by using lights and diyas for decoration will always remain classic. Explore various types of candles and diyas available in the market, including scented ones to add a pleasant aroma to your celebration.

Making Rangoli:

Decorating the puja area for Janmashtami with rangoli can never go wrong. You can use vibrant colours and flowers to create intricate and simple designs near the entrance, different doors, or in front of the temple area.

Peacock Feathers:

Peacock feathers are considered an accessory that Lord Krishna used to wear. These can bring a touch of uniqueness to your Janmashtami home decor. You can also decorate the swing (jhula) using Peacock feathers.

Indoor Plants:

Using indoor plants to decorate is a lovely, environment-friendly approach to improve your Janmashtami decorations. To create a cool, natural atmosphere, think of low-maintenance plants like snake plants, spider plants, or peace lilies.

Multi-coloured Balloons:

Balloons, a favourite among children, can add a playful touch to your decor. Since the festival celebrates Lord Krishna's birthday, consider using multi-coloured balloons to the decor.