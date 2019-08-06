'Must Hear': PM Modi On Ladakh Lawmaker's Speech On Article 370

Jamyang Tsering Namgyal was given a shout-out by PM Modi after his speech

A BJP lawmaker from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, trended on social media for his speech in parliament on the debate on the government's move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and bifurcate it into two union territories. Tsering Namgyal's speech in the Lok Sabha is a "must-hear", Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted later.

"If Ladakh is today underdeveloped, then Article 370 and Congress party are responsible for it," said Tsering Namgyal, asserting that the people of Ladakh had been fighting for Union Territory status for the last seven decades.

He also said protests by parties like the National Conference and People's Democratic Party should be ignored as they had treated the state as their "family business".

Jammu and Kashmir will become two union territories, Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, after the move is cleared in parliament.

In a tweet, PM Modi gave a shout-out to the Ladakh BJP lawmaker saying he had coherently presented aspirations of people of the region in his speech.

"My young friend, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal who is @MPLadakh delivered an outstanding speech in the Lok Sabha while discussing key bills on J&K. He coherently presents the aspirations of our sisters and brothers from Ladakh. It is a must hear," PM Modi tweeted.

