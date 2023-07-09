2 Soldiers Die In Poonch After Being Swept Away In Flash Floods

Two soldiers died after being swept away by flash floods triggered by heavy rains in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The soldiers were crossing Dogra nallah in Surankote area when they were swept away by a strong current on Saturday, Indian Army said.

While the body of Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh was fished out from the stream Saturday night, the body of Sepoy Telu Ram was recovered today.

Paying tribute, Indian Army's 16 Corps said, "All Ranks salute the Supreme Sacrifice of Nb Sub Kuldeep Singh who while crossing a river during an Area Domination Patrol in difficult terrain of Poonch was swept away in a flash flood. Indian Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family."

A red alert has been issued for two districts in Jammu and Kashmir as the region witnessed heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day on Sunday.

“Red warning for Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region as risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably. All concerned are advised to stay alert during the next 24 hours,” a spokesperson of the meteorological department said.