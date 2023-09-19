Jammu And Kashmir's 7-Day Encounter Over, Lashkar Terrorist Killed: Police

The encounter started on Wednesday after the army and police launched joint operation in Gadol. forest

A protracted anti-terror operation in the Gadol forest of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has ended with the killing a of local Lashkar terrorist, the police said. Searches, however, will continue for the body of another terrorist. The security forces will sanitize the alpine forest that was pounded with hundreds of mortar shells, rockets and heavy gunfire during the week-long offensive.

Four security personnel including three officers - Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish and DySP Himayun Bhat of J&K Police -- were killed in the encounter, one of the longest in recent past.

The encounter had started on Wednesday after the army and police launched joint operation in Gadol forest following a specific input about the presence of at least three Lashkar terrorist.

On Sunday, a body charred beyond recognition was found at the encounter site. It has been sent for medico-legal procedure. Today, the police said the man was Uzair Khan, a local Lashkar terrorist who had joined the group a year ago.

Uzair, 28, remained unknown till Wednesday when the police said he is part of three Lashkar terrorists involved in Gadol encounter.

"LeT commander Uzair has been killed. His body and weapon have been recovered. We have spotted the body of another terrorist but it has not been retrieved so far. Search operation will continue," said Vijay Kumar, Additional Director General of J&K Police.

Mr Kumar asked people not to venture toward forest area because there are lot unexploded shells.

During the encounter, the army said they retrieved the bodies of fallen officers through a specialised operation. Body of missing soldier Sepoy Pardeep Singh was recovered yesterday. Today, the army paid homage to fallen soldier.

Thousands of security forces personnel including para-troopers were engaged in the week-long Gadol forest operation, one of the longest anti-terror operations in the recent past.