Jammu And Kashmir Turns To Tulip Garden, Dal Lake To Revive Tourism

Share EMAIL PRINT With 12.25 lakh tulips, the place is a big hit. Locals are also helping in by cleaning up Dal lake Srinagar: A tourism event in Srinagar is looking to ease people into visiting Jammu and Kashmir, where the tourism sector has been hit since the violence in 2016 following the killing of terrorist Burhan Wani. Tour operators say they want to create a welcoming, feel-good factor in the state so that more tourists can come.



This year, many new varieties have been introduced in Srinagar's colourful tulip garden, which is a major tourist draw. With 12.25 lakh tulips, the place is a big hit. Locals are also helping in by cleaning up Dal lake.



Top tourist operators have converged in Srinagar after 30 years for the national tourism convention. "It will reaffirm and reassure all travellers and vacationers that Kashmir is as safe as any place in the world. Please come and explore and enjoy Kashmiri hospitality," said Virendra Razdan, ITC Hotels area manager.



Last year, Jammu and Kashmir saw the lowest number of tourist arrival in the last six years.



According to government data, 73 lakh tourists including Vaishno Devi and Amarnath pilgrims visited the state in 2017, compared to 84 lakh in 2016 and 92 lakh in 2015.



But now there is a major push for revival of tourism. Kashmir is all decked up to welcome visitors with many new varieties being introduced in Asia's largest tulip garden in Srinagar.

Srinagar's Dal Lake is one of the major tourist attractions



Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said hoteliers in the state are ready to give attractive packages to tourists. "When you return from here, please become our ambassadors. When guns are roaring, people get injured. Our government cannot only provide the healing touch, we need your support for that," the chief minister said.



Tourists are also looking to meet with eight-year-old Jannat, who wades through the interiors of Dal lake to clean floating trash. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also praised her in a tweet. "Hearing this little girl will make your morning even better! Great passion towards Swachhata," he had said.



Jannat said there is a lot of trash in Dal lake. "Polythene, empty liquor bottles, footwear, chips packets, I go on the boat daily to remove trash from the lake," she said.



