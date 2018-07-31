New Jammu And Kashmir Governor Soon, Centre Upset With NN Vohra: Sources

Jammu and Kashmir will get a new Governor as the Centre has decided not to continue with NN Vohra, sources have told NDTV. Mr Vohra, 82, who has handled the charge of Jammu and Kashmir for more than a decade, will not be given another term. Search is on for a new face and one of the contenders is former home secretary and current Comptroller and Auditor General Rajiv Mehrishi.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor's Rule since June 20, after after the BJP ended its coalition government with Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party, saying it was "untenable" to continue because of security concerns and rising terrorism.

Sources said the Centre and Mr Vohara do not see eye to eye on the formation of a new government in Jammu and Kashmir. The Centre is keen on it, but Mr Vohra, who had handled the state four times between governments, is not ready to comply.

A senior functionary of the home ministry said, "At this late stage he is not ready to accommodate certain decisions".

The official said Mr Vohra does not want to become another Jagmohan. In 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had asked sitting governor BK Nehru to remove the Farooq Abdullah government. When he resisted, he was replaced by Jagmohan, who made it possible for GM Shah to become the new Chief Minister of the state.

The trigger for the Centre's decision, however, was a disagreement over Article 35A of the Constitution. The article -- which allows the state government to define who is a permanent resident of the state and provide them with special privileges - is an extremely sensitive issue for Kashmiris, who see it as a matter of self-determination.

The Centre's decision not to defend the rule, which has been challenged in the Supreme Court, has wiped out the political lines and brought together all Kashmiris. The Supreme Court is expected to hear the case on August 6.

Sources said Governor Vohra has written a letter to home minister Rajnath Singh, saying that issue of Article 35-A should not be dealt with till a popular government has been formed.