'Pak Terrorists Trying To Evoke Fear': Army On J&K Attack Which Killed 4

One of the soldiers who was killed in action was also from Kashmir.

The attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla on Thursday, in which two Indian Army soldiers were killed in action and two civilian porters lost their lives, is proof that Pakistani terrorists are deliberately targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke fear in the Valley, the Army has said.

In a statement on Friday, the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said the brave soldiers, whose vehicle was attacked in Baramulla's Butapathri area, demonstrated their commitment to countering the "inimical agenda of Pakistan-abetted terrorism in Kashmir".

The Army vehicle was targeted on Thursday and two soldiers, Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Rifleman Jeevan Singh from Kashmir's Anantnag and Haryana's Sirsa, were killed in action. The statement said the response by the two soldiers and other troops forced the terrorists to retreat, leaving a weapon behind.

"Indian Army salutes the bravery of Rifleman Kaisar Ahmad Shah and Rifleman Jeevan Singh, who despite being hit responded and forced the terrorists to flee, before laying down their lives in this cowardly terrorist attack," the Chinar Corps said.

"Actions by these brave soldiers prevented the terrorists from causing any further damage and demonstrated unwavering courage and commitment to safeguard the National Security and counter the inimical agenda of Pakistan abetted terrorism in Kashmir. Their selfless act is a testament to the Indian Army's resolve to safeguard our Nation and the citizens," it added.

The Chinar Corps also saluted Kashmiri porters Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Choudhary who lost their lives in the attack.

"It is evident that Pakistani terrorists are, deliberately and unregretfully, targeting Kashmiri locals to evoke fear and terror in Valley, which is progressing towards peace and stability. The only ideology these terrorists espouse is of 'The Reign of Terror in Valley'... The sacrifices of these brave Kashmiris and Indian Army Soldiers will inspire the future generations to stand against the perpetrators of terror," it said in the statement.

On Sunday, six construction workers and a doctor were killed after terrorists opened fire on a camp housing workers of a private company, who were building a tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district. A labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Shubam Kumar, was also shot at in Pulwama's Tral on Thursday morning.

Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, which formed a government in Jammu and Kashmir last week, also called out Pakistan as the source of terror attacks.

"Many of our colleagues have been martyred... but it continues every year and you know the ones responsible for it. They mistakenly think this will help them unite Kashmir with Pakistan," Mr Abdullah said on Friday.