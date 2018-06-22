Jammu And Kashmir Governor Meets Political Parties On Roadmap For Peace The all-party meeting called by Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra comes against the backdrop of deteriorating security situation in the valley

Share EMAIL PRINT First all-party meeting after Jammu and Kashmir was put under Governor's Rule earlier this week Srinagar: Two days after central rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor NN Vohra met leaders of all political parties in the state in an attempt to build consensus over how to deal with the overall security situation.



Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti did not attend the all-party meeting but sent one of her party leaders instead.



Sources say the meeting that lasted over two hours had two broad things on the table --- how to deal with street protests and clashes between security forces and civilians, and to clear questions over why the assembly was put under suspended animation.



Mr Abdullah has already questioned why the assembly was not dissolved when no single party has a majority and all the major players saying no to any possible alliance. The BJP may have ruled out allying with any other party but Mr Abdullah says not dissolving the assembly could encourage horse trading.



There was a spike in violence in the valley during the month-long unilateral ceasefire declared by the centre during the holy month of Ramzan, after which operations against terrorists resumed on Sunday.



today in Anantnag, an operation that also led to the deaths of a policeman and a civilian in whose house the terrorists were hiding.



Earlier this week, Mr Vohra met top administrative and police officials to review the security scenario and ways to deal with it. Sources say security personnel have been asked to exercise restraint while dealing with civilian protests in an attempt to prevent any collateral damage that may worsen the situation further.



With the annual Amarnath Yatra beginning on June 28, security is top priority. Mr Vohra, who has held the post for 10 years and was due to demit office later this week, is expected to continue till the yatra ends in August.



