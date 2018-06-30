Urge Them To End Violence, Kashmir Top Cop Tells Families Of Terrorists

DGP SP Vaid said the Jammu and Kashmir police will provide all possible assistance to those who shun the path of violence and return to mainstream.

All India | | Updated: June 30, 2018 18:18 IST
DGP SP Vaid urged families of terrorists to appeal to their sons to leave the path of terrorism. (File)

Srinagar: 

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid today urged the families of terrorists in Kashmir to appeal to their sons to leave the path of violence and promised all possible assistance, including rehabilitation for those who leave terrorist ranks.

"Today, once again I urge to the families to appeal to their boys who have taken the wrong path to leave the path of violence & (and) come home," the DGP wrote on Twitter.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir police will provide all possible assistance to those who shun the path of violence and return to mainstream.

"It is highly unfortunate and painful to see loss of life. @JmuKmrPolice promises to provide all possible assistance including rehabilitation (sic)," DGP Vaid said.

The DGP had in the past also appealed to the families of Kashmiri terrorists to urge their sons to leave terrorism and return to mainstream.

Since last year, more than a dozen terrorists have laid down their arms in Kashmir when police announced that they will accept offer of surrender of local terrorists even during ongoing encounters. Most of these terrorists have returned home after appeals by their families to shun the path of violence.
 

