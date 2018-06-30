Urge Them To End Violence, Kashmir Top Cop Tells Families Of Terrorists

DGP SP Vaid urged families of terrorists to appeal to their sons to leave the path of terrorism. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Shesh Paul Vaid today urged the families of terrorists in Kashmir to appeal to their sons to leave the path of violence and promised all possible assistance, including rehabilitation for those who leave terrorist ranks.



"Today, once again I urge to the families to appeal to their boys who have taken the wrong path to leave the path of violence & (and) come home," the DGP wrote on Twitter.



He said the Jammu and Kashmir police will provide all possible assistance to those who shun the path of violence and return to mainstream.



"It is highly unfortunate and painful to see loss of life. @JmuKmrPolice promises to provide all possible assistance including rehabilitation (sic)," DGP Vaid said.



