Jammu And Kashmir 2024 Elections: Full List Of Winners

Jammu And Kashmir 2024 Elections: Omar Abdullah won from Ganderbal and Budgam

The National Conference-Congress combine on Tuesday won the Jammu and Kashmir election, where last assembly polls were held a decade earlier, beating exit poll predictions of a hung assembly.

The BJP emerged the second largest party by winning 29 constituencies, improving its all-time high count of 25 seats recorded in 2014 elections.

The Congress managed to win six seats.

Here's a full list of winners in Jammu and Kashmir polls: