Jamaat To Formally Enter Politics In J&K, Writes To Poll Panel For Symbol

Banned group Jamaat-e-Islami is all set to launch a political party from Ramzaan. The party will be called Jammu Kashmir Justice Development Front. The group has sent an application to Election Commission for recognition and allotment of a symbol.

"We have sent application to the Election Commission and as the party is going to be known as JDF we have asked symbol of scales to be allotted to us," Shamim Ahmed Thoker the chief of the group's J&K unit, told NDTV over phone.

The groundwork, he said, has been done as clearance from their advisory council has been given to form a party.

"Emirs of all districts of Jamaat have been consulted and all are of the opinion that we need to come out in political arena for betterment of our region," he added.

Members of Jamaat contested last year's assembly elections but as Independents.

"That time no consensus was there among senior core group, but this time all have been consulted and decision has been taken," he said. Also, their cadre, he added, was afraid to come out in open to campaign and support their independent candidates.

There is speculation that Jamaat's entry into politics will hurt the People's Democratic Party of Mehbooba Mufti the most.

"The decision to form a political party is going to be a significant milestone in the ideological trajectory of the socio-politico-religious outfit," said a retired senior officer, who was posted in Valley in 1990s.

"Jamaat supporters are disciplined. I agree some parties benefitted for them, but now it will change," Shamim added.

Jamaat has more than 5,000 members in Jammu and Kashmir. It also has a global footprint and a strong presence in South Asian countries.

Bangladesh banned Jamaat in August last year following massive protests that resulted in over 200 deaths. In Pakistan, it continues to be a significant political force. In Kashmir the group is more aligned with its Pakistan counterpart.

Following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed, the Centre banned the organisation for five years in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

In February 2024, the ban was extended for five more years. Before that, Jamaat was banned twice, in 1975 and in 1990.

While imposing the ban, the Union Home Ministry said the group was found to be involved in "fomenting terrorism" and "anti-India propaganda" for fuelling "secessionism" in Jammu and Kashmir, which is "prejudicial to the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India".

The Home Ministry added that it was mandatory to impose the ban and restrict the organisation in "subversive activities" including an attempt to carve out an Islamic State out of the territory of the Union of India.

"We have shown our faith in democracy and we hope the Centre also trusts us and uplift the ban on us," Shamim Ahmed Thoker added.