Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: What Happened On The Dark Day 103 Years Ago

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre took place 103 years ago today (April 13, 1919). According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were injured in the indiscriminate firing ordered by Colonel Reginald Dyer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the victims and said that their unparalleled courage and sacrifice will keep motivating the coming generations.

He also shared a video of the Jallianwala Bagh memorial complex that was inaugurated last year. He stated that those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919, became the immortal story of our freedom struggle, due to which we are able to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of freedom today.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders too paid tributes, remembering the massacre as “a symbol of the ruthlessness and brutal atrocities of foreign rule."

