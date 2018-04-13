Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: What Happened On April 13, 1919 In Amritsar?

Here's what happened in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of April 13, 1919 in Amritsar:
1. On this day, around 50 troops of the British Indian Army, under the command of Colonel Reginald Dyer, fired rifles into a crowd of Baishakhi pilgrims, who had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar, Punjab.
2. The civilians, that had a majority of Sikh population, had gathered in Jallianwala Bagh to celebrate the harvest festival and also to condemn the arrest and deportation of two national leaders, Satya Pal and Dr Saifuddin Kitchlew.
3. On Colonel Dyer's orders, his troops indiscriminately fired on the group of gathered civilians for about 10 minutes.
5. The incident fueled anger among people, leading to the Non-cooperation Movement of 1920-22.
On the 99th anniversary of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tributes to the brave martyrs of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The indomitable spirit of the martyrs will always be remembered. They sacrificed their lives for our freedom."
