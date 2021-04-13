Jallianwala Bagh Massacre: Heroes Of Jallianwalla Bagh Remembered

Jallianwala Bagh massacre: Today is 102 years of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to the brave Indians who died in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919. The Prime Minister took to Twitter and wrote: "Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism, and sacrifice give strength to every Indian." According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were injured in the indiscriminate firing ordered by Colonel Reginald Dyer. Unarmed protesters and pilgrims had gathered at Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar on the occasion of Baisakhi.

Tributes to those martyred in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Their courage, heroism and sacrifice gives strength to every Indian. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2021

Days after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Martial Law was imposed on five districts - Lahore, Amritsar, Gujranwala, Gujarat and Lyallpore.

''India will never forget the supreme sacrifice of the valient people who gave their lived to free Maa Bharati from the shackles of slavery...," Home Minister Amit Shah said in his tribute.

जलियांवाला बाग नरसंहार में शहीद हुए अमर बलिदानियों की वीरता व अदम्य साहस को कोटि-कोटि नमन।



माँ भारती को गुलामी की बेड़ियों से मुक्त कराने के लिए आपके सर्वोच्च बलिदान को यह कृतज्ञ राष्ट्र कभी भुला नहीं पाएगा। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 13, 2021

"My humble tributes to the brave martyrs who were massacred in Jallianwala Bagh on April 13, 1919. No matter how many years pass, the pain that the Jallianwala Bagh massacre inflicted in the hearts of every Indian will always remain the same...," Vice President Venkaiah Naidu tweeted.