Jaipur Doctors Remove 17 Kg Tumour In Four-Hour Long Surgery

In a marathon surgery lasting nearly four hours, a team of doctors at a hospital here removed a tumour weighing about 16.8 kg from a 55-year-old woman, doctors said on Monday.

The patient, a resident of Jhunjhunu district, was suffering from ovarian tumour for the last three years, they said.

The tumour gradually kept growing and started affecting daily life, eventually forcing the woman to visit the hospital five months ago, Dr Prashant Sharma, Oncologist at Bhagwan Mahaveer Cancer Hospital, said.

He said the tumour measuring 23 cm was surgically removed from woman's stomach in a four-hour-long surgery.

