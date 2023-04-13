Gangster's Son Killed In Encounter In UP On Day Father Is Brought To Court

The son of gangster and former MP Atiq Ahmed was among two people gunned down by Uttar Pradesh police today in an encounter at Jhansi.

Asad Ahmed and Ghulam were wanted in the murder of Umesh Pal, who was shot dead outside his Prayagraj home on February 24. Both had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on their heads.

According to police, they opened fire at a team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force and were killed in retaliatory action. Sophisticated weapons, new cellphones and SIM cards have been recovered from them, police said.

Umesh Pal, a lawyer, was a witness in the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal. On February 24, he was shot dead in a daylight attack outside his home in Prayagraj. The security personnel guarding him were also killed.

Shocking visuals of the daylight attack had raised big questions on Uttar Pradesh's law and order situation.

Umesh Pal's murder also put the spotlight back on Atiq Ahmed, a gangster-turned-politician with over 100 cases against him. A former Samajwadi Party MP, he was convicted last month in a kidnapping case. This case related to the kidnapping of Umesh Pal back in 2006 -- 17 years before the lawyer's murder.

The encounter killings of Atiq Ahmed's son and his associate comes against the backdrop of the gangster's repeated allegations that the Uttar Pradesh police plans to gun him down in a staged encounter.