Gangster's Son Changed 6 Cities in 2 Months, UP Cops Kept Track: 5 Points

Asad Ahmed was wanted for the February 24 murder of Umesh Pal, a lawyer and witness in the 2005 murder of a BSP MLA. Pal was gunned down by several shooters outside his home in Prayagraj. Security personnel tasked with protecting him were also killed. Atiq was seen holding a gun in CCTV footage from the spot.

According to police sources, Asad had fled to Lucknow after the shooting. The broad daylight murder of Umesh Pal prompted big questions on the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh and police swung into action to catch those involved. Asad kept changing locations to escape the cops.

From Lucknow, Asad fled to Kanpur. From there, he went to Meerut and stayed there for a week, said police sources. He then moved to Delhi and stayed in the national capital's Sangam Vihar area. He then travelled to Ajmer. From there, he decided to flee to Madhya Pradesh, a plan that would take him through Uttar Pradesh. While constantly shifting base, Asad changed 10 SIM cards to avoid being tracked, police sources said.

Uttar Pradesh police sources said they had an informer in Atiq Ahmed's gang, who kept them posted about Asad's whereabouts. As the wanted criminal moved to Jhansi, police started raiding locations in the city to catch him. Asad and his co-accused in the murder case, Ghulam, set out on a bike for Madhya Pradesh today. He was in disguise to avoid being caught.