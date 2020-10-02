Jailed Akhil Gogoi's KMSS Launches New Party Ahead Of Assam Polls Next Year

Akhil Gogoi will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party (file photo)

Despite being jailed for months, Assam's peasant rights activist Akhil Gogoi - who has been charged with sedition - has put his hat in the political with his organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti or KMSS launching a political party, Raijor Dol. The launch in Guwahati coincided with the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The party has been formed with the support of 70 indigenous organisations, including Bir Lachit Sena that had flocked together with the KMSS, to raise voice against the Citizenship Amendment Act or CAA.

The party was officially announced by renowned filmmaker Jahnu Baruah who had extended his support along with Assamese film actor Zerifa Wahid and noted lawyer Arup Borbora.

"To raise voice for the rights of indigenous people they (70 organisations) have got together and formed Raijor Dol," Mr Baruah announced, which was followed by the sounds of Bhortal reverberating the conference hall of the hotel where it was announced.

The party has laid out 20 points on which it will strive to work that gives emphasis on repealing the CAA in Assam along with giving the state an international recognition.

KMSS founder Akhil Gogoi, who is currently lodged in jail for his role in the anti-CAA protest, has been decided to be the new party's chief adviser while 44 other posts have been given out in the initial list.

"Our party will be the much needed political alternative for the people of Assam so that they don't have to choose between the fascist BJP that had hurt this state's regional sentiments and the communal Congress-All Assam United Democratic Front alliance. It will be the inclusive voice of all indigenous Assamese devoid of caste, lingual, religious and ethnic differences," said Bhasco De Saikia, the newly appointed state adviser of Raijor Dol.

Clearing the air on their Chief Minister candidate, Mr Saikia said, "Akhil Gogoi will be".

"We are trying to get him out of jail which he will hopefully by October 15," he added.

Last Thursday, Mr Gogoi, against whom National Investigation Agency (NIA) is probing cases including one under Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, was granted bail for a case registered in Chabua in Upper Assam's Tinsukia district. He need to get bail on only one case, filed at Guwahati's Chandmari police station, the hearing of which is scheduled on October 15, following which, he may walk out of jail.

Mr Gogoi had envisaged a united regional party under same flag and same banner to be formed following which, the KMSS had written to the All Assam Students Union and Asom Jatiyatabad Yuba Chatra Parishad's united political party Assam Jatiya Parishad for an alliance. The latter however, did not revert back.

"We are still a believer of a united regional voice against the existing parties that have failed voice the concerns of Assam's people," Mr Saikia said.