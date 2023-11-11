'Jai Siya Ram' Finest Example Of Love And Unity: Javed Akhtar

Mr Akhtar also added that Lord Ram And Sita are the "ideal" husband and wife.

Veteran Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar, who is known for his outspoken views on religion and politics, on Friday said 'Jai Siya Ram' is the "finest example" of love and unity. Mr Akhtar also added that Lord Ram And Sita are the "ideal" husband and wife.

The Bollywood legend's remarks came at a Deepotsav event organised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in Mumbai.

"There are many deities, but when we talk about the ideal husband and ideal wife, Ram and Sita come to mind... 'Jai Siya Ram' is the finest example of love and unity," Mr Akhtar said.

He also stressed the cultural importance of Hinduism and raised concerns about the dwindling freedom of expression.

"There are some people who have always been intolerant. Hindus are not like that. Their specialty is that they are generous and large-hearted. This is Hindu culture, this is civilisation. It has taught us democratic attitudes. That's why there is democracy in this country. Thinking that we are right and everyone else is wrong is not the work of Hindus. Whoever taught you this is wrong," Mr Akhtar said.

The lyricist added that Lord Ram and Sita are not only Hindu gods and goddesses but the cultural heritage of India.




