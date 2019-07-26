Jagdeep Dhankar To Be Sworn In As New West Bengal Governor On July 30

Jagdeep Dhankar will replace Keshari Nath Tripathi, who has completed his tenure as the 19th governor of West Bengal on July 23.

Updated: July 26, 2019 04:22 IST
The chief justice of Calcutta High Court will administer the oath to Jagdeep Dhankar


Kolkata: 

Jagdeep Dhankar will be sworn-in as the new West Bengal governor on July 30 at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Mr Dhankar will replace Keshari Nath Tripathi, who has completed his tenure as the 19th governor of West Bengal on July 23.

The chief justice of Calcutta High Court will administer the oath to the new governor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with other dignitaries are scheduled to be present at the swearing-in programme, sources said.

The centre appointed Mr Dhankhar, noted Supreme Court lawyer and a former MP, as the West Bengal governor on July 20.



