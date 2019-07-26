Jagdeep Dhankar To Be Sworn In As New West Bengal Governor On July 30

The chief justice of Calcutta High Court will administer the oath to Jagdeep Dhankar

Jagdeep Dhankar will be sworn-in as the new West Bengal governor on July 30 at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata.

Mr Dhankar will replace Keshari Nath Tripathi, who has completed his tenure as the 19th governor of West Bengal on July 23.

The chief justice of Calcutta High Court will administer the oath to the new governor and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with other dignitaries are scheduled to be present at the swearing-in programme, sources said.

The centre appointed Mr Dhankhar, noted Supreme Court lawyer and a former MP, as the West Bengal governor on July 20.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.