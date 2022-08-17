Jacqueline Fernandez, Conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's Face-Off: Full Text

Jacqueline Fernandez has denied any wrongdoing.

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Wednesday was named as an accused in a supplementary chargesheet filed in a Delhi court by the Enforcement Directorate, or ED, which is probing a money trail in the extortion case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekar. NDTV has accessed transcripts of a confrontation between the two, that was organised by the investigators. The full text of the exchange, that was part of the charge sheet, is produced below:

Q.1 Please introduce yourself.

Jacqueline Fernandez: My name is Jacqueline Fernandez.

Sukesh Chandrashekar: My name is Sukesh Chandrashekar.

Q.2 Have you ever met or spoken to each other?

Jacqueline Fernandez: Yes, we have spoken on the phone from Feb 2021 to August 2021 and met twice in Chennai in June.

Sukesh Chandrashekar: Yes, we have spoken on phone from Jan end, 2021 to August 2021 and met twice in Chennai.

Q.3 How did you (Sukesh) introduce yourself to Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez: He introduced himself as Shekhar Ratna Vela and as the owner of Sun TV and as the nephew of Jayalalithaa

Sukesh Chandrashekar: I introduced myself as Shekhar.

Q.4 When did you speak to each other for the first time?

Jacqueline Fernandez: We spoke to each on the first time in the last week of January 2021.

Sukesh Chandrashekar: We spoke on December 2020.

Q.5 Whether you (Sukesh Chandrashekar) had purchased BMW Car for Geraldine Fernandez, sister of Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez: No, he did not purchase a car for my sister.

Sukesh Chandrashekar: I am not able to recall.

(During confrontation Sukesh Chandrashekar was reminded about his statement that he had purchased a BMW Car for Geraldine Fernandez, sister of Jacqueline Fernandez, however, he retracted from his earlier statement.)

Q.6 Whether you (Sukesh Chandrashekar) had purchased cars for parents of Jacqueline Fernandez in Bahrain?

Jacqueline Fernandez: No, he did not purchase cars for my parents.

Sukesh Chandrashekar: I am not able to recall.

(During confrontation Sukesh Chandrashekar was reminded about his statement that he had purchased cars for parents of Jacqueline Fernandez in Bahrain, however, he retracted from his earlier statement.)

Q.7 How much money you (Sukesh Chandrashekar) had arranged into the bank account of Geraldine Fernandez in the USA?

Jacqueline Fernandez: 150000 USD

Sukesh Chandrashekar: I am not able to recall.

(During confrontation Sukesh Chandrashekar was reminded about his statement that he had arranged USD 185000 into the bank account of Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. However, he retracted from his earlier statement.)

Q.8 How much money you (Sukesh Chandrashekar) had arranged into the bank account of brother of Jacqueline in Australia?

Jacqueline Fernandez: 15 lakhs

Sukesh Chandrashekar: I am not able to recall.

(During confrontation Sukesh Chandrashekar was reminded about his statement that he had arranged USD 50000 into the bank account of Geraldine Fernandez in the USA. However, he retracted from his earlier statement.)

Q.9 On which all applications you have spoken to each other?

Jacqueline Fernandez: We spoke on WhatsApp calls and WhatsApp video calls

Sukesh Chandrashekar: WhatsApp only

Q.10 Whether any expensive gifts were exchanged between both of you?

Jacqueline Fernandez: I received 4 bags from Gucci, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Dior, 2 shoes from Louis Vuitton and Louboutin, 2 outfits from Gucci, perfumes, 4 cats, a Mini Cooper, 2 diamond earrings, a multicoloured diamond bracelet.

Sukesh Chandrashekar: I am not able to recall.

(During confrontation Sukesh Chandrashekar was reminded about his statement that he had gifted lots of things, however, he retracted from his earlier statement.)

Q.11 Whether you (Sukesh Chandrashekar) had given cash amount to the tune of Rs 15 Lacs to Advaita Kala on behalf of Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez: Yes

Sukesh Chandrashekar: Yes