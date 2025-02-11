Water From Toilet Tap Used For Cooking At Medical College? Video Sparks Outrage

A video from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has sparked outrage after it allegedly showed water from a toilet tap being used for cooking during a national medical conference last week.

A national-level medical conference, attended by doctors and medical experts from across the country, was held at the medical college on February 6. During the event, food was arranged for participants. However, a viral video now circulating on social media appears to show water being filled from a toilet tap and then being used for cooking.

Amid the uproar, the medical college's administration has issued a clarification. The college's dean, Navneet Saxena said that the water was only being used to clean dirty utensils and not for cooking. He claimed that the context of the video was being misrepresented.

The health department has called for an investigation. Dr Sanjay Mishra, Chief Medical Officer, said, "The conference was organised in the New Academic Block and food is sometimes cooked in open spaces behind it. While the video shows water from a toilet tap being used, the information we have suggests it was meant only for washing utensils. However, since this has been brought to our notice, I have written to the dean for an official investigation."

