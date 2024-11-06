J&K Assembly Passes Resolution Seeking Dialogue On Restoring Article 370

The resolution said the process should safeguard national unity and aspirations of the people of J&K.

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution asking the Centre to hold talks with elected representatives for restoration of Article 370, which grants a special status of the Union Territory.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary moved the resolution for restoring the special status of the erstwhile state, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019. "That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees, which safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and expresses concern over their unilateral removal," the resolution moved by Choudhary said.

The resolution added that the process of should safeguard both national unity and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Soon after he resolution was introduced, BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, saying it was not part of the listed business. "The Act has been passed by the biggest temple of democracy in the country (Parliament)," he added.

An uproar among the treasury benches followed, even as BJP members tore the copies of the resolution and threw the pieces into the Well of the House. Assembly marshals stopped Langate MLA Sheikh Khursheed as he tried rush into the Well.

Amidst the din, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather put the resolution to vote, which was passed. As he chaos ensued, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.

Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The move led to the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.