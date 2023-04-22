'It's Eid, And There Are No Riots In The State': Yogi Adityanath

"The law & order situation is under control," said Yogi Adityanath (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that there are no riots in the state and the law and order situation is under control. The Chief Minister's statement comes on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"Today, it's Eid, and there are no riots in the state. No one's commute is affected. The law & order situation is under control. There's peace & this is because everyone knows that the law treats everyone equally. This is only possible if there is a sensitive administration," said CM at an event in Azamgarh.

"Earlier people used to get scared of districts like Azamgarh but today it is on the path of development. Azamgarh is now connected to the Expressway Highway, and an airport and a university are also coming up in the district, added the CM.

CM further appreciating the law and order, claimed that "there is no fear and anarchy. This kind of administration will become a symbol of public faith. Nuisance has turned into celebrations today."

Earlier CM extended a greeting to people on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Eid-ul-Fitr.

