''It's A Marvel'': Video Shows India's First-Ever Underwater Metro Service In Kolkata

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the under-river metro tunnel on March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate India's first under-river metro tunnel built in Kolkata tomorrow. The Kolkata Metro extension, featuring the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade Metro section, includes the first transportation tunnel in India to pass under a major river, representing a critical milestone in the country's infrastructure development.

The Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section with the first transportation tunnel “under any mighty river in India” will have the deepest Metro station in India at the Howrah Metro station.

Ahead of the inauguration, a video of the metro tunnel has been shared by news agency ANI. Notably, the Metro is expected to cover a 520-meter stretch under the river Hooghly in 45 seconds. It will connect Howrah Maidan to Esplanade. Of the total 16.6 kilometres of the East-West Metro, 10.8 kilometres consist of an underground corridor, including the groundbreaking tunnel beneath the Hooghly River.

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | India's first underwater metro rail service in Kolkata set to be inaugurated by PM Modi on 6th March pic.twitter.com/ib5938Vn8x — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2024

According to a PTI report, the underwater metro features six stations, three of which are situated underground, and promises improved accessibility for commuters, catering to the city's bustling areas strategically. This ambitious project not only addresses transportation needs but also tackles longstanding issues of traffic congestion and air pollution in Kolkata, promising a greener, more efficient urban environment.

The work for the East-West Metro corridor began in 2009 and the work for tunneling under River Hooghly began in 2017.

Speaking about the tunnel section, Uday Kumar Reddy, General Manager, Kolkata Metro Railway, told ANI, ''We travelling about 16 metres below the level of the river water. It is a marvel. We are expecting a daily ridership of 7 lakh."

Meanwhile, Anil Kumar Khandelwal, Member-Infrastructure, Railway Board said, "This is viksit Bharat ka viksit infrastructure...There are all safety features in this metro rail tunnel."