Here's How You Can Check Status Of Your Income Tax Refund

If you filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) before the July 31, 2024, deadline and are still waiting for your refund, be aware that a delay in processing may also delay your refund. The Income Tax Department can only issue your ITR refund once they process your verified ITR.

E-Verification Deadline

Don't forget to e-verify your ITR within 30 days of filing. Failure to do so may result in ITR cancellation and no refund.

How long does it take to process ITR?

The Income Tax Department typically takes 15 to 45 days to process ITRs, but as per regulations, they have up to 9 months from the end of the financial year to complete the process. If your return is taking longer than this, it may be subject to further scrutiny.

How to check tax refund status

Step 1: Log in to the e-filing portal homepage.

Step 2: Enter your user ID and password.

Step 3: Go to e-File tab > Income Tax Returns > View Filed Returns.

Step 4: Check the refund status for the desired Assessment year.

What to do if ITR processing is delayed

If your ITR is taking an unusually long time to process, you can:

Complain to the income tax portal

Contact the Central Processing Center (CPC) helpline number

Don't wait indefinitely for your ITR to be processed. Take action if you notice significant delays.

Reasons for ITR processing delays

Choosing the incorrect form can lead to processing delays.

Returns with multiple deductions or exemptions claimed may take longer to process.

The verification process can also cause delays, especially if there are discrepancies in the information provided.

If your PAN is inoperative, link it with Aadhaar to avoid refund failure.

Check for common errors: