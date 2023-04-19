'It Will Happen Like A Tornado': Mamata Banerjee On Opposition Unity

Mamata Banerjee today hit out at the BJP, underscoring once again that the BJP, the ruling party at the Centre, is threatening her party leaders with central agencies. A key opposition leader, Ms Banerjee, whose Trinamool lost the national party status last week, said when the opposition comes together it will be "like a tornado", warning the BJP.

Here are Mamata Banerjee's top quotes from today:

On Opposition Unity

"Sometimes silence is golden. Don't think opposition is not sitting together. We all exist and everybody is maintaining relations with each other. When it comes, it will happen like a tornado."



On Same-Sex Marriage

"I will not say anything because the matter is sub judice. I love people who love others. This matter is sensitive, and I have to see the pulse of the people. I will have to see the order of the court and then we can form an opinion.

On BJP

"They are spreading canards about me, and the BJP abuses me. They have arrested our MLAs to decrease our numbers. They threaten us with ED and CBI. They use BSF and CRPF to plan conspiracies. You cannot think you will put us in jail and win elections. They cannot work for the people."

On Covid

"Please wear masks in crowded areas. 49 people are admitted with Covid in the state and 9 people need oxygen but they have co-morbidities."

On Heat Wave

"Please carry and consume ORS and water and cover your heads. Have lemonade also to beat the heat."