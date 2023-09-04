Important That Summit Strengthens Partnerships: China On G20 Meet

Mao Ning said she hopes the G20 Summit will form consensus, send a message of confidence (File)

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning called it "important" that the G20 strengthens partnerships and rises up to the big challenges faced by the global economy and development as the world economy faces more downward pressure and challenges for global sustainable development.

While addressing a press conference on Monday, Mao Ning said China hopes that the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 9-10 will form consensus, send a message of confidence, and promote shared prosperity and development.

In response to a question on China's expectations for the G20 Summit, Mao Ning said, "As the world economy experiences more downward pressure and challenges grow for global sustainable development, it is important that the G20, being the premier forum for international economic cooperation, strengthen partnership and rise up to the big challenges facing global economy and development so as to contribute to world economic recovery and growth and global sustainable development.

"We hope the New Delhi summit will form consensus on that, send out a message of confidence, and promote shared prosperity and development," she added.

Chinese Embassy in India spokesperson Wang Xiaojian shared Mao Ning's remarks on X, formerly known as Twitter.

At the same press conference, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Maon Ning announced that Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the G20 Summit in India. She said that Li Qiang during the Summit will share China's views and propositions on G20 cooperation and promote greater solidarity and cooperation among G20 nations.

Mao Ning said, "As has been announced just now, Premier Li Qiang will lead a delegation to the New Delhi G20 Summit in India. The G20 is an important forum for international economic cooperation. China has all along attached great importance to and taken an active part in G20 events."

She further said, "During this year's G20 Summit, Premier Li Qiang will share China's views and propositions on G20 cooperation, and promote greater solidarity and cooperation among G20 countries and joint response to global economic and development challenges. We are ready to work with all parties to make the G20 Summit a success and contribute to the steady recovery of the global economy and sustainable development."

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. World leaders will arrive in New Delhi to attend the G20 Summit. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies. A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders' commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

