ISRO Launches Communication Satellite, Has 'Geo-Eye' To Monitor India

ISRO's GSLV Mk-III-D2 hauled the sophisticated communications satellite GSAT-29 into space today

India's heaviest rocket, referred to as "Baahubali", successfully placed the sophisticated communications satellite GSAT-29 in the orbit today. India space agency ISRO's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III (GSLV Mk-III-D2) - on its second developmental flight - lifted off from Sriharikota, India's rocket port in Andhra Pradesh on the coast of the Bay of Bengal.

The countdown began at 2:50 pm on Tuesday and the rocket was launched at its scheduled time of 5.08pm today from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre.

Cyclone Gaja did not pay spoilsport and the launch was not affected by it. The launch could have been affected by the cyclone, which was one of the apprehensions since the countdown.

This is the 67th launch from Sriharikota and the GSAT-29 is the 33rd communications satellite made by India.

The advanced communications satellite weighs 3,423 kg and will help provide internet connectivity, especially in the remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir and north-eastern India, says ISRO chairman K Sivan.

K Sivan congratulated by entire ISRO team on the launch and said the entire credit goes to the team.

The satellite also carries a unique laser based optical communication that ISRO is testing for the first time.

The GSLV Mk- III weighs 641 tons, which is equal to the weight of five fully loaded passenger planes. At 43 meters tall, it is higher than a 13-storey building. Although it is the heaviest among India's operational launch vehicles, it is also the shortest.

The rocket took 15 years to make and each launch is expected to cost an upwards of Rs 300 crores.

As the launch has been successful, the GSLV Mk-III will be declared operational.

The GSLV Mk-III will be used to launch India's Chandrayaan-2 early next year and Gaganyaan before 2022.

The rocket is capable of launching 4-ton class of communication satellites, pushing India into the big boys space club.