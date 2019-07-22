ISRO To Launch Chandrayaan-2 At 2:43 pm Today: Live Updates

Chandrayaan 2 launch: The mission will take nearly two months to complete.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will make a second attempt to launch the ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-2, a week after it was aborted just before lift-off. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched this afternoon at 2.43 pm from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The 20-hour countdown for the launch began Sunday evening at 6.43 pm.

The mission was stopped 56 minutes and 24 seconds before its launch last week, after a technical snag was discovered in the unmanned the launch vehicle system. The glitch was with the critical cryogenic stage, the last such stage space vehicles enter just before they are about to launch.

Chandrayaan-2's success will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. ISRO's budget is less than 20 times that of USA's NASA. The success of the mission would be a giant boost for India's space plans.

