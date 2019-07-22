ISRO To Launch Chandrayaan-2 At 2:43 pm Today: Live Updates

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will make a second attempt to launch the ambitious moon mission Chandrayaan-2, a week after it was aborted just before lift-off. Chandrayaan-2 will be launched this afternoon at 2.43 pm from Andhra Pradesh's Sriharikota. The 20-hour countdown for the launch began Sunday evening at 6.43 pm.
The mission was stopped 56 minutes and 24 seconds before its launch last week, after a technical snag was discovered in the unmanned the launch vehicle system. The glitch was with the critical cryogenic stage, the last such stage space vehicles enter just before they are about to launch.
Chandrayaan-2's success will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. ISRO's budget is less than 20 times that of USA's NASA. The success of the mission would be a giant boost for India's space plans.
Here are the LIVE updates on Chandrayaan 2 launch today
Did you know - with #Chandrayaan2, India is set to explore the South Pole of Moon where no spacecraft has ever gone.- NDTV (@ndtv) July 22, 2019
Less than 5 hours for the launch in #Sriharikota.
Catch all the action here: https://t.co/Fbzw6n8LeF and NDTV 24x7 pic.twitter.com/0cBxAeJziK
ISRO's Second Launch Attempt For Chandrayaan-2 At 2:43 pm Today | NDTV.com Video | The 20-hour launch countdown for Chandrayaan-2 began Sunday evening at 6.43 pm, tweeted space agency ISRO. Chandrayaan-2, India's ambitious Rs. 1,000-crore moon mission, is set to be launched at 2.43 pm today.