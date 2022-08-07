ISRO's Smallest Rocket Launched, Carries Satellite Built By 750 Schoolgirls

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation, or ISRO, launched its smallest rocket, carrying an earth observation satellite and a student satellite from the spaceport in Sriharikota this morning.
Here are the top 5 facts on the SSLV:
This is the first time that ISRO launched a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which would be used to deploy satellites in the low orbit earth.
Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is carrying a satellite built by 750 school girls to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence.
The SSLV is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV and it has a vehicle diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV.
SSLV has a lift-off mass of 120 tonne while PSLV has 320 tonnes, which can carry payloads upto 1,800 kgs.
The country's first Satellite Launch Vehicle -3 - launched in 1980 - carried payloads of upto 40kgs.