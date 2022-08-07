ISRO's Smallest Rocket Launched, Carries Satellite Built By 750 Schoolgirls

This is the first time that ISRO launched a Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV), which would be used to deploy satellites in the low orbit earth.

Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) is carrying a satellite built by 750 school girls to mark the 75th Anniversary of Independence.

The SSLV is 34m tall, about 10m less than the PSLV and it has a vehicle diameter of two metres as compared to 2.8 metres of PSLV.

SSLV has a lift-off mass of 120 tonne while PSLV has 320 tonnes, which can carry payloads upto 1,800 kgs.