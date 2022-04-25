ISRO Gives Glimpse Of Chandrayaan-3, Other Space Missions In Video

The photo of Chandrayaan-3 as seen in ISRO documentary.

The Indian Space Research organization (ISRO) has shared a photo of the Chandrayaan-3 - its third lunar mission. This is the first time that the photo of Chandrayaan-3, which the space agency says is in assembly phase.

In a recent update, ISRO chief S Somnath said they are testing the propulsion system of Chandrayaan-3, which is expected to be launched in August this year.

The photos of the moon mission were part of a documentary titled “Space on Wheels” ISRO has posted on its website, which showcases 75 satellites launched by India as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Watch the video:

From the documentary on "Space on Wheels" Exhibition about the 75 satellites launched historically by ISRO- https://t.co/XjRAguwUKN (at 15:45) pic.twitter.com/MXSmVDzBWS — Astro_Neel (@Astro_Neel) April 24, 2022

The ISRO video appears to show the lander of Chandrayaan-3 that will touch the lunar surface. It also shows the ongoing work on India's first manned space mission Gaganyaan, the Venus Orbiter Mission and NISAR Mission.

Originally scheduled to be launched in late 2020, Chandrayaan-3 was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. ISRO had earlier said that Chandrayaan-3 will not have an orbiter.

India's previous moon mission Chandrayaan-2, aimed at landing a rover on unchartered Lunar South Pole, was launched on July 22, 2019 on board the country's most powerful geosynchronous launch vehicle.

However, the lander Vikram hard-landed on September 7, 2019, crashing India's dream to become the first nation to successfully land on the lunar surface in its maiden attempt.

The space agency spent Rs 960 crore on the Chandrayaan-2 mission, whose Orbiter is circling around the moon at about 100 km from the lunar surface in an elliptical motion since August 20, 2019.

Chandrayaan-3 is critical for ISRO as it will demonstrate India's capabilities to make landing for further interplanetary missions.