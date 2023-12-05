'Had Enough': Actor Kalki Koechlin Deletes X Account Over Israel-Hamas War Disinformation

Kalki Koechlin also shared a list of resources which helped her "get more perspective".

Actor Kalki Koechlin said that she deleted her X (formerly Twitter) account today amid the disinformation and hate spreading on the platform regarding the Israel-Hamas war. The 'Goldfish' actor took to Instagram and shared a screenshot before deleting the application on her phone. "Had to do this today. The hate and disinformation, the doom scrolling, the helplessness. But what really crossed the line for me, what really made me draw a boundary was the denial or the justification of Palestinian children murdered in the thousands or the denial or glorification of Israeli women being raped, tortured and murdered. I have had enough," she wrote on the platform.

She also shared a list of resources which helped her "get more perspective".

Since being shared, her post has amassed a lot of reactions from internet users.

Actor Sayani Gupta, who was seen in Amazon Prime web series 'Four More Shots Please!' supported the actress and said, "Oh man. Absolutely. There's no nuance anymore! No sense of what's just. It's all about polarisation. This or that. Choose a side and hate on the other. Also, had gotten off Twitter may be almost two years ago. Best cleanse ever!"

"Thank you for being one of the only few Bollywood celebrities for speaking out for the cause of Palestine. The deafening silence from the rest who have massive influence and reach is sickening," said another person.

A third user said, "Good to see that someone from Indian industry has some nerves to speak the truth. Love you for this."

"Finally someone who is using the Fame , power and success for the bigger cause and not only to please their own ego - RESPECT!" remarked a user.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities stated that 1,200 people, mostly civilians, have died and nearly 240 were taken hostage. On the other hand, heavy bombardments and a ground offensive by Israel have killed more than 15,500 people in Gaza, about 70 per cent of them women and children, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.

Israeli intelligence officers added that digital devices and documents retrieved from Hamas militants after the October 7 attack reveal years of planning and a very high level of "detail and readiness". The material taken from dead or captured Palestinian gunmen show detailed plans for an assault that aimed to cause "such a shock as to break people's spirit", as per news agency AFP. Data from mobile phones, computers, tablets, GPS devices, GoPro cameras, maps and notebooks "show years of planning on how to attack bases and kibbutzim," said another intelligence officer, both speaking on condition of anonymity.