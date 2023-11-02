Israel Embassy In Delhi Displays Posters Of Citizens Kidnapped By Hamas

The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi displayed the posters of its citizens who were kidnapped by Hamas.

The Israeli Embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday displayed the posters of its citizens who were kidnapped and held hostage by Hamas following the October 7 attack.

On October 7, over 2000 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip. More than 200 innocent civilians were abducted from Israel into the Gaza Strip. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

More than 3,000 women, children and men, ranging from the age of 9 months to 80 years were wounded, raped, murdered and beaten and brutally separated by their loved ones by Hamas.

Earlier in the day, the Israeli Embassy in New Delhi, in a televised screening for Indian journalists held a screening that revealed horrific and chilling videos of the October 7 attack.

In one of the footage's, a terrorist purportedly can be seen saying, "Please open WhatsApp and look how many dead," imploring his parents repeatedly referring to pictures or video he had sent home showing the attack. "Your son killed so many Jews," he added. "Mum, your son is a hero."

Some of the stark details depicting Hamas' brutality showed terrorists shooting a dog multiple times who crosses his path to going on a shooting spree, aiming at houses and even firing on the tyre of an ambulance.

On Monday, the Israeli military said that it had rescued an Israeli soldier who was taken hostage from her army base on Oct 7.

Hamas earlier released four hostages: American Israeli mother and daughter on October 20 and two Israeli women three days later.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Force (IDF) reported that Tuesday evening its fighter jets, acting on intelligence provided by the ISA (Israeli Security Agency), killed Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas' Central Jabaliya Battalion.

Biari was one of the leaders responsible for sending "Nukbha" terrorist operatives to Israel to carry out the murderous terror attack on October 7th. Numerous other Hamas terrorists were also killed in the strike.

