'Narrow-Minded': India's Reply To Islamic Nations' Group Amid Gulf Fury

Nupur Sharma row: India has condemned the OIC's remarks

India has rejected comments by a grouping of Muslim nations as "unwarranted" and "narrow-minded" over the huge controversy linked to two spokespersons of the ruling BJP, who were sacked by the party for their remarks on Prophet Muhammad on news channels.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, or OIC, based in the Saudi city of Jeddah, had condemned remarks on Prophet Muhmmad by the sacked BJP spokesperson, Nupur Sharma, saying it came in a "context of intensifying hatred and abuse towards Islam in India and systematic practices against Muslims".

In response, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India "categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments. The government of India accords the highest respect to all religions."

The OIC is an intergovernmental organisation of largely Muslim-dominated nations, whose member states include Pakistan. India has frequently condemned the OIC for commenting on the country's internal matters, such as those linked to Jammu and Kashmir. The OIC calls itself "the collective voice of the Muslim world".

"The offensive tweets and comments denigrating a religious personality were made by certain individuals. They do not, in any manner, reflect the views of the government of India. Strong action has already been taken against these individuals by relevant bodies," Mr Bagchi said today.

BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal were sacked following their comments, which the government yesterday said were "the views of fringe elements." Mr Bagchi today referred to the two as "certain individuals".

"It is regrettable that OIC Secretariat has yet again chosen to make motivated, misleading and mischievous comments. This only exposes its divisive agenda being pursued at the behest of vested interests. We would urge the OIC Secretariat to stop pursuing its communal approach and show due respect to all faiths and religions," the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.