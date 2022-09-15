'Is UP Ram Rajya?' Tejashwi Yadav After BJP Leaders Bihar Killing Swipe

Tejashwi Yadav said Giriraj Singh's Comment was "terrible", coming from a Union Minister.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's deputy Tejashwi Yadav took up cudgels today on behalf of his boss and launched a fierce attack on the BJP's Union Minister Giriraj Singh, who had targetted Mr Kumar over the recent killing in Begusarai. Mr Singh had accused Mr Kumar of "spreading caste frenzy" and directed a mocking query on the possibility of his complicity in the incident, in which one man died and 11 were injured.

"The way Nitish Kumar is trying to spread frenzy by linking the serial firing in Begusarai with caste, it seems that Nitish Kumar has got the firing done," read a rough translation of the Hindi tweet from Mr Singh, who represents the area in parliament.

नीतीश कुमार जिस तरह बेगूसराय में सीरियल फायरिंग को जाति से जोड़कर उन्माद फैलाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं, उससे लगता है कि नीतीश कुमार ने ही फायरिंग करवाई है। — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) September 15, 2022

Mr Kumar appeared complacent, declaring that his erstwhile alliance partners were capable of saying anything, so "let them be". Not so Tejashwi Yadav.

Declaring that it was a "terrible" comment from a Union Minister in charge of two ministries, Tejashwi Yadav declared that crime rates have also gone up in Delhi, the seat of the Union Ministry.

"Is UP a Ram Rajya... In states ruled by the BJP, if crimes happen, is the Chief Minister committing the crime? If rapes happen, is the Chief Minister doing it? If you want to say something, you can. but where are you heading with such statements?" he told reporters.



Two teen girls were allegedly raped and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. Visuals of their bodies hanging from a tree have shocked the nation, bringing back memories of a similar incident in Badaun seven years ago.

The opposition had attacked the Yogi Adityanath government, questioning the state's handling of law and order in view of the increasing crimes against women.

In the backdrop of the incident, Mr Yadav also questioned the BJP's sudden change of stance on law and order in Bihar. "When they are part of the government it is fine, the moment they are out, it turns into Jungle raj overnight?" he said, terming the BJP "Badka Jhootha (Big liar) Party".

One person died and 11 were critically injured on Tuesday evening as four bike-borne men sprayed bullets in a crowded market area of Begusarai. Seven police personnel have been suspended for dereliction of duty.